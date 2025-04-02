Penn State Wrestling’s Zack Ryder Enters Transfer Portal

In a wild turn of events, Penn State Wrestling's Zack Ryder has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his wrestling career elsewhere per Justin Basch of the Baschamania Podcast .

Ryder was originally expected to enter the lineup next season as the projected to be the favorite for the job at 184-pounds, taking over for the first ever five-time NCAA Wrestling champ in Carter Starocci. However the staff recently decided to add former Ohio State All-American Rocco Welsh to the team via the portal, to bring some competition to the room.

At least that seemed like the plan, as the two would duke it out for the starting spot, even Starocci himself took to social media to voice his opinion saying that Ryder is the guy at the weight class despite the addition. However said tweet is now deleted.

As for Welsh, he joins the Nittany Lions after redshirting this past season. However prior to that he was the NCAA runner-up at 174-pounds, where he ironically lost to Penn State's Carter Starocci. With Ryder now gone, expect Welsh to be the guy at 184-pounds this season.