Contingent of New Jersey Prospects Visited Penn State This Weekend

Penn State Football lost one of their top connections to New Jersey this offseason when NJ native Khalil Ahmad left the recruiting department to take the Associate General Manager for Personnel and Recruitment with Temple.

However it didn't take a whole lot of time for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions to replace him, as they hired Naz Oliver, the former Head Coach of Shabazz High School.

Since his hiring, Penn state hasn't added anyone from the Garden State just yet, but a large contingent of NJ prospects were on campus this past weekend.