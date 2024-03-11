Former Penn State DT Jordan van den Berg enters transfer portal
As expected, former Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg officially entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, Happy Valley Insider confirmed.
The moves comes 10 days after Penn State's updated spring roster did not list the South Africa native as a member of the program.
The former JUCo prospect signed with Penn State as part of the 2021 recruiting class, choosing the Nittany Lions over Iowa at the time of his commitment.
Over the last three seasons, van den Berg appeared in 28 games for the Nittany Lions recording 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.he also had two forced fumbles and one fubmle recovery.
In 2023, van den Berg played in 11 games recording 11 tackles inclduing half a tackle for loss.
While the departure of van den Berg will be a hit to Penn State's depth at defensive tackle, the Nittany Lions are still expected to have one of the best defensive tackle rooms in the country headlined by rising junior Zane Durant but also a trio of returning seniors in Hakeem Beamon, Dvon Ellies, and Coziah Izzard.
