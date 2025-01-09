PSU POD: Four Penn State Wrestlers Claim Titles + Michigan St. Dual Preview

Richie and Joey breakdown Penn State Wrestling's performance in the Southern Scuffle and the Edinboro Open recently, as the Nittany Lions win four individual titles (0:21).
The guys then discuss the future of wrestling with NIL and if we could see a midseason NIL incentivized tournament (10:10). They finish up by previewing Friday night's dual against Michigan State (10:54).
