Published Jan 9, 2025
PSU POD: Four Penn State Wrestlers Claim Titles + Michigan St. Dual Preview
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Joey breakdown Penn State Wrestling's performance in the Southern Scuffle and the Edinboro Open recently, as the Nittany Lions win four individual titles (0:21).

The guys then discuss the future of wrestling with NIL and if we could see a midseason NIL incentivized tournament (10:10). They finish up by previewing Friday night's dual against Michigan State (10:54).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

--------------------------------------------------------------

