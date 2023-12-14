Former Penn State punter Alex Bacchetta has found his next home. The Atlanta, Georgia native has committed to play next season at Conference-USA program, Rice.

Bacchetta was the top punter in the country in the 2022 recruiting cycle according to Kohl's but wouldn't see a ton of playing time at Penn State, getting stuck behind Barney Amor and Riley Thompson over the last two seasons. Thompson had four punts in two games in 2022 for the Nittany Lions, totaling 160 yards but did not appear in a game in 2023.

With Thompson having two years of eligibility remaining, Bachetta entered the transfer portal last Monday.

"I would like to thank Penn State and the entire staff for the past 2 years," Bacchetta said on X when he announced his entrance into the portal. "I’m incredibly thankful for all the memories and experiences with my teammates over these two seasons. I wish Penn State the absolute best. I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years remaining."

With Bachetta gone, the Nittany Lions have three punters on their roster in Riley Thompson, Mitchell Groh, and Gabriel Nwosu.