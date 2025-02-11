Former WVU DL coach Andrew Jackson officially added to Penn State staff

Former West Virginia defensvie line coach Andrew Jackson is officially a part of Penn State football's support staff. On Tuesday, the one-time Penn State graudate assistant was added to the athletic department's directory with the title of "Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator."
Despite quality success as West Virginia's defensive line coach, Jackson was not retained by new West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez following Neal Brown's firing this offseason.
Jackson returns to Happy Valley after being with the program for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He also spent time in his career at Long Island University - Post, Stony Brook, Fordham, Mississippi State, James Madison, and Old Dominion.
During his coaching career, Jackson has in some capacity has been a part of the development of players such as Anthony Zettel, Carl Nassib, Montez Sweat, Jeffrey Simmons, Mike Green, Taijh Alston, and Dante Stills among others. Additionally, with the help of Jackson's coaching, West Virginia finsihed No. 1 in sacks, No. 2 in tackles for loss, and No. 4 in rushing defense in 2023.
