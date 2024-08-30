Penn State is just less than 24 hours away from starting their 2024 season against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. Last season, Penn State used a big second half to cruise to a 38-15 win over the Mountaineers. In that win, the Nittany Lions totaled nearly 500 yards of total offense including 300+ passing yards from Drew Allar while keeping West Virginia to just over 300 yards of their offense.

But what does Penn State have to do on Saturday in Morgantown to secure another season opening victory? HVI offers four keys to victory for Penn State below.

Play smart football

On paper, this is a matchup that Penn State is the far superior team. This is a quality West Virginia squad but from top to bottom, the Nittany Lions beat the Moutnaineers in all shapes and form. That being said, the superior teams don't always win these games and often its because they don't play smart football. Morgantown will be rocking on Saturday, creating one of the most hostile environments Penn State will encounter this season. Consequently, the Nittany Lions will need to avoid giving West Virginia and their crowd and the Mountaineers any extra momentum. Limiting costly penalties, turnovers, and mental mistakes will go a long way in Penn State securing a victory on Saturday.

Contain the West Virginia rushing attack

West Virginia will likely have some success through the air on Saturday but this isn't a passing attack that should have an overwhelming success against what should be a very good Penn State secondary. That being said, the Mountaineers rushing attack is a different story. Pennsylvania native Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson are one of the best running back duos in the nation, totaling over 1,800 yards from scrimmage a season ago. That being said, the West Virginia rushing attack does not just include the two dynamic backs but also includes quarterback Garrett Greene who also has the ability to change the game with his legs. The West Virginia rushing attack is going to be a force to be reckoned with in 2024 and the Nittany Lions defense will have to be ready to be physical for all four quarters on Saturday. Expect West Virginia to be running the ball heavy throughout the game, hoping to shorten the game, and getting it to the fourth quarter where anything can happen. If Penn State can contain the West Virginia rushing attack, it could end up being a long day for the Mountaineers offense.

Get the running backs involved early

Likewise, Penn State's own rushing attack will be a major key to victory. Last season, the Nittany Lions struggled at times getting the rushing game going including seven games of averaging less than 4.5 yards per carry. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is expected to bring an exciting and creative offense to Happy Valley in 2024 and he'll get his first crack to show his abilities on Saturday. The one consistent wherever he has gone in his career has been dominant rushing attacks, with two future NFL running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, it could be a big, big season for the Nittany Lions rushing attack. Notably, this is a West Virginia defense that allowed 140+ rushing yards per game last season and over four yards per carry.

Get Allar into a rhythm quickly