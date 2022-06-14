Four-star DE Jalen Thompson sets official visit to Penn State

Penn State is in the midst of a busy month of hosting official visitors and their list of official visitors just got a little deeper. On Tuesday morning, four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson out of Cass Tech in Detroit announced his official visit which includes a visit to Happy Valley this weekend. He already took a pair of official visits, visiting Pittsburgh and Cincinnati the last two weekends.

Thompson is the nation's 18th ranked strongside defensive end per Rivals Rankings as well as the second-best player in the state of Michigan and a member of the Rivals250. Penn State has had success with Cass Tech in the past, grabbing Kalen and Kobe King out of the school as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Thompson previously visited Penn State earlier this year when he made the trip for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White Spring Game.