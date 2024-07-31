Four-star defensive lineman Yvan Kemajou commits to Penn State
Penn State's 2025 recruiting class just got stronger, as four-star defensive lineman Yvan Kemajou announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions offered Kemajou a scholarship in December of 2023, and he has made his way to campus many times since then.
The Paint Branch High School (Burtonsville, Maryland) product was back in Happy Valley this past weekend for the program's "Lasch Bash" event. He also took an official visit with Penn State during the weekend of May 31 and an unofficial visit in January.
As his relationship with PSU progressed, Kemajou felt comfortable committing to head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tom Allen, defensive line coach Deion Barnes and the rest of the staff.
Rivals ranks Kemajou as the No. 8 player in the state of Maryland and the No. 18 weak-side defensive end in the 2025 cycle. Kemajou has some versatility along the defensive line, though. It is possible that the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Kemajou adds weight and sees reps in the interior as a defensive tackle throughout his college career.
In addition to Penn State, Kemajou took official visits to Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Those four schools were listed as his finalists.
Kemajou received additional scholarship offers from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and others.
As a junior in 2023 at Paint Branch, Kemajou recorded 46 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a fumble forced. He has played defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end and offensive tackle for the Panthers.
With Kemajou's pledge, Penn State's 2025 commitment list grows to 22 and ranks 11th nationally. Kemajou is the fifth defensive lineman commit in the group.