Penn State's 2025 recruiting class just got stronger, as four-star defensive lineman Yvan Kemajou announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions offered Kemajou a scholarship in December of 2023, and he has made his way to campus many times since then.

The Paint Branch High School (Burtonsville, Maryland) product was back in Happy Valley this past weekend for the program's "Lasch Bash" event. He also took an official visit with Penn State during the weekend of May 31 and an unofficial visit in January.

As his relationship with PSU progressed, Kemajou felt comfortable committing to head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tom Allen, defensive line coach Deion Barnes and the rest of the staff.