Four-Star guard Kayden Mingo recaps Penn State Official Visit

With the pressure heightening and the hostile home environment at IMG Academy's sparkling gym rapidly increasing the decibel levels to ear shattering crescendo, Long Island Lutheran Class of 2025 guard Kayden Mingo knew it was his time to deliver.

This was back in the winter.

LUHI had been entrenched in a seesaw battle with then-No.13 IMG, with Darius Acuff's oceanic-deep 3-pointers stymieing LUHI 's runs and Syracuse-bound Donnie Freeman scoring timely buckets inside.

While sky walking 6-foot-6 wing VJ Edgecombe (Baylor) had multiple highlight reel worthy plays and 6-foot-11 Class of 2025 Florida State commit Alier Maluk stuck a pair of corner three-pointers during a dizzying fourth quarter, Mingo was due.

While the two teams were working overtime, Mingo stuck a long straight away 3-pointer with 2:55 left in OT. The tape measure trey instantly shifted the momentum in LUHI 's favor, as the then No.4 national power pulled out a pulsating 83-81 extra session victory.

As a weathered senior coming off a significant summer with the PSA Cardinals on the AAU circuit, Mingo will savor moments like this during a heavily anticipated season under John Buck at LUHI.

A hard attacking and smooth finisher, the 6-foot-4 Mingo is a skilled and shifty guard capable of with a refined three-level scoring repertoire.

Last season, Mingo played multiple games of four 3-pointers or more, with his rhythm shooting sparking vital spurts during EYBL Scholastic play.

Mingo is coming off an official visit to Penn State.

"It was just an excellent visit and the school was extremely beautiful and second to none," said Mingo, who also visited Wake Forest recently. "The facilities there were extremely nice as well."