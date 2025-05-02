Four-Star Linebacker Terry Wiggins Commits To Penn State Football

The best in PA stay in PA, at least that has been the trend for Penn State Football in this 2026 class as four-star linebacker Terry Wiggins from Coatesville Area High School made the call to commit to the Nittany Lions today.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pounds prospect becomes Penn State's 14th commit in their 2026 recruiting class, which continues to rank in the Top 10 nationally per both On3 and Rivals.
The Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native chose the Nittany Lions over Top 10 featuring Cincinnati, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
This past season as a junior, Wiggins finished with 48 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, six quarterback hurries and six pass breakups.
With the commitment of Wiggins, he becomes the sixth commitment from the state of Pennsylvania in this 2026 class joining QB Peyton Falzone (Nazareth), RB Messiah Mickens (Harrisburg), OT Kevin Brown (Harrisburg), CB David Davis (Pittsburgh), and S Matt Sieg (McDonald).
This commitment also means that Penn State now has five of the Top 10 recruits in the state of Pennsylvania this cycle per On3.
RIVALS REACTION....
"When watching Wiggins tape, you can see a super athlete that plays multiple positions (OLB, DE, TE). He has a solid combination of size (6-4 / 205) and speed (4.6, 40yd dash) on the field. When playing on the edge, he has a quick first step and it allows him to get past opposing blockers, combined with some quick instincts that allow him to force stops both before and around the line of scrimmage.
Now I would've liked to see some more true linebacker film of Wiggins, but in the limited clips that are out there, he's shown he's not afraid of contact, can run sideline to sideline, and has some real solid closing speed as well to stop defenders in their tracks.
Overall a solid piece for Penn State in this class and I think with the right strength and conditioning staff, they can turn him into very solid linebacker if it all clicks." - Richie O'Leary, Happy Valley Insider
