Projecting Penn State's Defensive Depth Chart Post Spring

DEFENSIVE END

1. Dani Dennis-Sutton - SR / Zuriah Fisher - RS SR 2. Max Granville - RS FR / Enai White - RS JR OR Jaylen Harvey - RS FR 3. Yvan Kemajou - FR / Enai White - RS JR OR Jaylen Harvey - RS FR

Penn State's defensive end room may not have the likes of Abdul Carter and Smith Vilbert, but once again, it should be among the better units in the conference. Dani Dennis-Sutton returns as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Zuriah Fisher, now healthy, is our projected starter opposite Fisher. The second string unit will almost surely feature Max Granville, the redshirt freshman who flashed as a true freshman and could be in for a big year in 2025. Who will play opposite him, however, will be decided in fall camp. Texas A&M transfer Enai White and redshirt freshman Jaylen Harvey are the most likely candidates. Rounding out the defensive end unit this fall amongst though who are likely to see any sort of considerable playing time includes true freshman Yvan Kemajou and potentially redshirt sophomore Mason Robinson. Kemajou notably got run with the first team defense on Saturday in Penn State's spring game. Other names to know include redshirt sophomore Jordan Mayer and redshirt freshman Mylachi Williams.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Zane Durant - SR / Xavier Gilliam - RS FR OR Alonzo Ford Jr - RS SR 2. Ty Blanding - RS SO / Xavier Gilliam - RS FR OR Alonzo Ford Jr - RS SR



This is not a defensive tackle group that is nearly as deep as it was to start last season, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of talent. The only player locked into a role currently is Zane Durant, the senior defensive tackle will be a stalwart in the middle of the defensive line this fall for the Nittany Lions. Starting next to Durant remains to be seen, redshirt freshman Xavier Gilliam has emerged as a candidate, alongside Alonzo Ford Jr, continuing to work back from a season-ending injury suffered against Minnesota in November last fall. But beyond that pair, the defensive tackle is a question for the Nittany Lions. Redshirt sophomore Ty Blanding will have an opportunity to cement a role while others, such as redshirt junior Kaleb Artis and redshirt freshmen Liam Andrews, De'Andre Cook, and Owen Wafle, all look to make their own marks.

LINEBACKER

1. Dominic DeLuca - RS SR / Tony Rojas - JR 2. Anthony Speca - SO / Keon Wylie - RS JR 3. Kari Jackson - RS FR / DaKaari Nelson - RS SO

Penn State's linebacker room was light as spring practices wrapped up. Both Tony Rojas and Keon Wylie were working their way back from injuries suffered last year. On top of that, DaKarri Nelson also missed time while Ta'Mere Robinson left before the end of spring and is now with USC. What we do know about the linebackers is that Dominic DeLuca and Tony Rojas are the likely starters in the middle for the Nittany Lions as things stand right now. Sophomore Anthony Speca is in line for a bigger role this fall, and so will Keon Wylie once he is fully healthy. Rounding out the depth chart for now are redshirt freshman Kari Jackson and redshirt sophomore DaKaari Nelson. There is talent in the room, there is little doubt about that, but it is also a position that the Nittany Lions are likely one injury away from facing some potentially serious problems. That being said, James Franklin has been vocal that the Nittany Lions will be looking to add to the unit via the transfer portal. Notably, as reported on Happy Valley Insider earlier this week, Penn State just finished hosting Rutgers linebacker transfer Mohamed Toure. They're also in the mix for North Carolina transfer linebacker Amare Campbell, who has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

CORNERBACK

1. A.J. Harris - JR / Elliot Washington II - JR 2. Audavion Collins - RS JR /Daryus Dixson - FR 3. Tyler Armstead - RS FR

Believe it or not, Penn State only has eight corners currently on their roster as of now. Moving on to cornerback, A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II will be the starters for Penn State this fall, barring any injuries. Backing them up is likely to be Audavion Collins, the former Mississippi State transfer, with redshirt freshman Kenny Woseley also breaking into the two-deep this season. True freshman Daryus Dixson was impressive in the spring game and should see time plenty of time on the field this fall Walk-on Tyler Armstead rounds out the depth chart above, but is unlikely to see playing time. but it is worth noting that Zion Tracy and Kenny Woseley can also be included, and while we have both of them listed under nickelback (below), they could also be a factor in the cornerback depth chart.



SAFETY

1. Dejuan Lane - SO / Zakee Wheatley - RS SR 2. King Mack - JR / Antoine Belgrave-Shorter - RS FR 3. Vaboue Toure - RS FR / Lamont Payne RS SO OR Kolin Dinkins RS JR

At safety, Dejuan Lane is a candidate to be a breakout player for the Nittany Lions this year defensively after a strong spring. We feel confident he'll be starting opposite Zakee Wheatley in the fall. Second string is a bit of a question as King Mack is also going to have an opportunity to earn the starting nickel role, but if he doesn't, he'll pair well with likely Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, who is making strides at safety after starting his career as a cornerback. The depth at safety is a little light with Vaboue Toure, Lamont Payne, and Kolin Dinkins rounding out the likely rotation at the position.

NICKLE

1. Zion Tracy - JR, OR King Mack - JR 2. Kenny Woseley - RS FR 3. Kolin Dinkins - RS JR