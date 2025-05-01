The Latest on Each Penn State Official Visitor - Part 1

With May officially upon us, official visit season for Penn State is also officially here as the Nittany Lions will get their official visit schedule started this weekend by hosting five-star, top-10 prospect Brandon Arrington on campus.

Over the course of May and June, the Nittany Lions will host over 70 prospects for official visits.

So, where does Penn State stand with all those official visitors uncommitted or committed elsewhere?

Over the next few days, Happy Valley Insider will be going through each prospect that has scheduled official visits to Penn State.