The lists for Penn State’s upcoming junior day continues to grow and the latest addition is a big one.

Byrne is ranked as the top prospect in New York for the 2025 recruiting cycle and a top 15 offensive guard in the country.

Four-star New York guard Rowan Byrne has confirmed to Happy Valley Insider that he’ll be attending Penn State’s Junior Day on January 20.

“The message is that I’m a big priority for them,” Byrne told HVI. “And it’s a school close to home I don’t have to go very far to play for a top 10 program.”

“I’ve been a few times, but two were camps and I loved working with Coach Traut and two were games and it was amazing to see that atmosphere,” he added. “This time I’m looking to see campus get a better feel for how the program runs as a whole and just get a more in depth look at everything.”

On top of the interest from Penn State, Byrne holds nearly 30 scholarship offers in his recruitment. Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.