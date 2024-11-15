Penn State at Purdue: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Published Nov 15, 2024
The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) head back on the road for the first of two straight games away from home, the first being an afternoon date with the Purdue Boilermakers (1-8) on Saturday afternoon.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, November 16th. 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: University Park, (Capacity 106,572)

TV: Peacock | Paul Burmeister (PxP), Colt McCoy (Color)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 28.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, and the over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Purdue's 2024 Betting Trends
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

Indiana State

-34.5 (COV)

52 (UNDER)

49-0 Purdue

Notre Dame

+7.5 (DNC)

47 (OVER)

66-7 ND

Oregon State

+1.5 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

38-21 OSU

Nebraska

+10 (COV)

47 (UNDER)

28-10 NEB

Wisconsin

+11.5 (DNC)

44.5 (OVER)

52-6 WISC

Illinois

+22.5 (COV)

47.5 (OVER)

50-49 ILL

Oregon

+30 (DNC)

61 (UNDER)

35-0 ORE

Northwestern

-2.5 (DNC)

44.5 (OVER)

26-20 NW

Ohio State

+37.5 (DNC)

55 (UNDER)

45-0 OSU

Penn State Betting Trends
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

West Virginia

-7.5 (COV)

49 (UNDER)

34-12 PSU

Bowling Green

-34 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

34-27 PSU

Kent State

-49 (COV)

57.5 (UNDER)

56-0 PSU

Illinois

-19.5 (DNC)

48 (UNDER)

21-7 PSU

UCLA

-29.5 (DNC)

47.5 (UNDER)

27-11 PSU

USC

-3.5 (DNC)

51.5 (OVER)

33-30 PSU

Wisconsin

-6.5 (COV)

47 (UNDER)

28-13 PSU

Ohio State

+3.5 (DNC)

47.5 (UNDER)

20-13 OSU

Washington

-12.5 (COV)

45.5 (UNDER)

35-6 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall)

- Career Record: 120-55
- Record at Penn State: 96-40
- Record against Purdue: 3-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Purdue Boilermakers - Ryan Walters (2nd year at Washington; 2nd overall)

- Career Record: 5-16
- Record at Purdue: 5-16
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: None

WEATHER REPORT...

It will be a beautiful day for football on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, with temperatures hovering around 54 degrees at kickoff with partly cloudy skies and a 5% chance of rain.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...

ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 16-3-1

Penn State has had the upper hand against the Boilermakers in the all-time series, as Purdue has won just three total games in 20 matchups. The last time the Nittany Lions fell to the Boilermakers was over 20 years ago, when Joe Paterno lost back-to-back games in 2003 and 2004.

James Franklin moved to 3-0 against Purdue in the team's last meeting, securing a 35-31 victory in West Lafayette to open up the 2022 campaign.

