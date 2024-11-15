Penn State at Purdue: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) head back on the road for the first of two straight games away from home, the first being an afternoon date with the Purdue Boilermakers (1-8) on Saturday afternoon. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, November 16th. 8:00 p.m. ET Where: University Park, (Capacity 106,572) TV: Peacock | Paul Burmeister (PxP), Colt McCoy (Color) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 28.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, and the over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Purdue's 2024 Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Indiana State -34.5 (COV) 52 (UNDER) 49-0 Purdue Notre Dame +7.5 (DNC) 47 (OVER) 66-7 ND Oregon State +1.5 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 38-21 OSU Nebraska +10 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-10 NEB Wisconsin +11.5 (DNC) 44.5 (OVER) 52-6 WISC Illinois +22.5 (COV) 47.5 (OVER) 50-49 ILL Oregon +30 (DNC) 61 (UNDER) 35-0 ORE Northwestern -2.5 (DNC) 44.5 (OVER) 26-20 NW Ohio State +37.5 (DNC) 55 (UNDER) 45-0 OSU

Penn State Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result West Virginia -7.5 (COV) 49 (UNDER) 34-12 PSU Bowling Green -34 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 34-27 PSU Kent State -49 (COV) 57.5 (UNDER) 56-0 PSU Illinois -19.5 (DNC) 48 (UNDER) 21-7 PSU UCLA -29.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 27-11 PSU USC -3.5 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 33-30 PSU Wisconsin -6.5 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-13 PSU Ohio State +3.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 20-13 OSU Washington -12.5 (COV) 45.5 (UNDER) 35-6 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall) - Career Record: 120-55

- Record at Penn State: 96-40

- Record against Purdue: 3-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Purdue Boilermakers - Ryan Walters (2nd year at Washington; 2nd overall) - Career Record: 5-16

- Record at Purdue: 5-16

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades: None

WEATHER REPORT...

It will be a beautiful day for football on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, with temperatures hovering around 54 degrees at kickoff with partly cloudy skies and a 5% chance of rain.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...