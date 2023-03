One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2024 recruiting class is set to have a busy spring including a return visit to Happy Valley.

Kevin Heywood, now at Pope John Paul II in Royersford will start making his visits starting in late March and will be on the road most weekends through the end of April.

The Rivals250 prospect has garnered now over 20+ offers in his recruitment, he also has seen quite the rise in Rivals rankings. During the most recent update, Heywood went from unranked to No. 238 nationally including the eighth-best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and 18th-best offensive tackle in the country. He also holds a Rivals rating of 5.8.