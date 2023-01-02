Penn State pulled away in the second half against Utah to secure its second Rose Bowl victory in program history, 35-21. It was a great sendoff for some of Penn State's key veterans who will be moving on from Happy Valley next fall.

Here are four takeaways from Monday's bowl game:

Clifford caps career with an exclamation point



It was the 47th and final Penn State start for quarterback Sean Clifford, and he made the most of it. The sixth-year passer was calm and collected, finding open receivers against the Utes and doing a good job navigating the pocket all night.

Clifford finished 16-of-22 for 279 yards and two touchdowns before being relieved with about two minutes to play. He also claimed his program-record 32nd career victory, surpassing Trace McSorley's mark.

Without Clifford, the quarterback room gets much, much younger next year. Sophomore Drew Allar is expected to take over, with fellow sophomore Beau Pribula and 2023 recruit Jaxon Smolik also on the roster.

For all the criticism Clifford's taken over his long career, Monday's performance is sure to leave all the Penn State faithful satisfied.

Nittany Lions replace key players

There were a few notable omissions from the Penn State lineup on Monday, including star corner Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver Parker Washington. On the offensive line, tackles Olu Fashanu was sidelined by an injury. The Nittany Lions' depth overcame these losses and shined against the Utes.

Sophomore corner Kalen King continued his impressive season, including a highlight-reel interception in the first quarter. Both him and Johnny Dixon played well on the outside and were able to keep the Utah passing game in check.

Without Washington, Clifford did a good job of spreading the ball around to his other weapons. Mitchell Tinsley, also playing in his last collegiate game, led the way with six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had a massive 88-yard touchdown as well.

In the trenches, Caedan Wallace moved over to left tackle for Fashanu, while freshman Drew Shelton continued to start at right tackle. The o-line looked strong in pass protection and in the running game, helping the Penn State offense stay on schedule.

Lightning in a bottle

Backed up in its own territory in a 14-14 game, Penn State needed a big play to get some momentum back. Freshman running back Nick Singleton took the carry, and in the blink of an eye, he was racing to the end zone.

The 87-yard run gave the Nittany Lions a 21-14 lead, as Singleton continued his habit of making game-changing plays. He finished his first postseason outing with seven carries, 120 yards and two scores.

Two drives later, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith took the top off the Utah defense with an 88-yard deep ball touchdown.

Despite only running nine plays in the second half to that point, Penn State scored two long touchdowns to take a commanding 28-14 lead.

Most exciting for Penn State fans is that Singleton and Lambert-Smith will be back next season for even more big plays.

Defense brings home the W