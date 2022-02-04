Good Morning Happy Valley: February 4, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley and Happy Friday. It was another rather quiet day in Happy Valley as we near the finish of this first week of February. The Penn State women's basketball team was the only team in action on Thursday as they traveled to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Nittany Lions kept it close with one of the Cornhuskers through three-quarters of play but a 23-point effort in the fourth quarter for Nebraska would put the game away in a 76-61 defeat for Penn State. The Nittany Lions fall to 9-12 on the season and 3-8 in Big Ten play.

Former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons wins the Butkus Award

Micah Parsons simply put together one of the best rookie seasons we have ever seen out of a defensive player and this week he was awarded with the Butkus Award, annually given out to the league’s best linebacker. Parsons finished the season for the Dallas Cowboys with 84 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, and 13 sacks.

Parsons also made some headlines on Thursday night when he beat Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition’s Fastest Man Race.

Pair of Nittany Lions take place in East-West Shrine Bowl

A pair of Nittany Lions took part in Thursday night’s East-Weat Shrine Bowl. LB Ellis Brooks and DT Derrick Tangelo. Both players had strong weeks of practice by all accounts but could not find any stats for the game for defensive players. That being said it was a highly entertaining game which featured a massive comeback by the East team that fell short in a 25-24 victory for the West.



