Good Morning Happy Valley: February 3, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley, it's February 3 and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Wednesday, signifying another six weeks of winter. While you recover from that upsetting news, we're here to take a look back at everything going around with Penn State athletics on Wednesday. No Penn State athletic teams were in action on Wednesday. Thursday is an overall quiet day on the schedule as well with only the women's basketball team set to play as they travel to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Penn State adds Washington OL Vega Ioane on signing day

The Penn State football program put the finishing touches on their 2022 recruiting class on late Wednesday morning when Graham-Kapowsin (WA) offensive lineman Vega Ioane announced he would be signing with the Nittany Lions. You can read more on Ioane's commitment, here.

James Franklin holds National Signing Day press conference

The Penn State media was able to catch up with head coach James Franklin for the first time since the bowl game on Wednesday. Franklin talked about a variety of subjects including the NIttany Lions signings of Tyrece Mills and Vega Ioane but also the team's roster heading into next season, the offense, and his opinions on where Penn State stands with NIL and related issues. Our own Justin Morganstein provides a summary of Franklin's press conference, here. Alternatively, you can watch his entire press conference below.



Dean eliminates distractions in search of NCAA title

Nittany Nation's Clay Sauertieg put together a piece for Wednesday taking a look at Penn State junior wrestler Max Dean, his search for an NCAA title, and the lengths he is going in that search.

In case you missed it...

STORIES FROM AROUND HAPPY VALLEY