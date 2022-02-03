2023 QB JJ Kohl on new PSU Offer: "It was a really special moment"

JJ Kohl camped back in the summer in State College for the Penn State football coaches, getting some up close and personal time during the camp with both James Franklin and Mike Yurcich. From there Coach Yurcich told him to stay in touch as they continued to evaluate the position for the 2023 class.

Stay in touch, Kohl did. Talking with Yurcich at least every other week, if not weekly, but it wasn't until after the season, the talks really started to move from small talk to recruiting discussions. Then last week, Yurcich wanted Kohl to call Coach Franklin and that's when he received the good news from the Nittany Lion's head man.

When asked about the call, Kohl shared, "It was a really special moment."