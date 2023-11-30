Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

How did former Penn State players perform this 2023 season

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of Happy Valley Insider's newest features will be our former Penn State Football player tracker, where we will look back at each former Nittany Lion to see how they performed in college football this past season.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement
FORMER PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS
POS. / NAME TEAM PFF GRADE SEASON STATS

QB Christian Veilleux

Pittsburgh

39.4

94-of-184 for 1,179yds / 7TDs & 8INTs

QB Ta'Quan Roberson

UConn

70.8

137-of-338 for 2,075yds / 12TDs & 6INTs

46 car. for 120yds / 2TDs

QB Michael Johnson Jr.

FAU

86.0

0-of-1 for 0yds

23 car. for 140yds / 7TDs

QB Micah Bowens

Charlotte

59.0

1 car. for -13yds

RB Noah Cain

LSU

83.3

31 car. for 150yds / 3TDs

1 rec. for 6yds / 1TD

RB Devyn Ford

Notre Dame

58.9

4 car. for 14yds

4 rec. for 34yds / 1TD

RB Keyvone Lee

Miss. State

67.4

12 car. for 75yds

RB Caziah Holmes

Florida State

78.4

21 car. for 156yds / 2TDs

4 rec. for 56yds / 2TDs

WR Jaden Dottin

Toledo

55.6

10 rec. for 118yds / 1TD

WR Daniel George

Akron

60.3

52 rec. for 529yds / 1TD

OL Jimmy Christ

Virginia

41.5

Started 2 games at Right Tackle

OL Des Holmes

Arizona State

N/A

No games played this season

DE Ken Talley

Michigan State

62.6

5 total tackles (2 solo)

1 tackle for loss

DE Rodney McGraw

Louisville

59.6

1 game played (no stats)

DT Cole Brevard

Purdue

60.6

9 total tackles (6 solo)

2.5 tackles for loss

1.0 sack

2 Fumble Recoveries

DT Judge Culpepper

Toledo

68.9

34 total tackles (14 solo)

10 tackles for loss

8.5 sacks

1 Fumble Recovery

1 Forced Fumble

DT Fatorma Mulbah

West Virginia

77.3

22 total tackles (10 solo)

2.5 tackles for loss

LB/S Lance Dixon

West Virginia

59.9

14 total tackles (11 solo)

1.0 tackle for loss

1 Pass Defend

LB Jamari Buddin

New Mexico State

N/A

No games played this season

CB Marquis Wilson

Purdue

74.9

20 total tackles (15 solo)

6 Passes Defended

CB Jeffrey Davis Jr.

Stony Brook

N/A

No games played this season

S Tyler Rudolph

UMass

68.3

40 total tackles (23 solo)

2.0 tackles for loss

1.0 sack

1 Interception

5 Passes Defended

2 Fumble Recoveries

LS Michael Wright

Boston College

54.4

Played in all 12 games.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement