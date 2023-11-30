How did former Penn State players perform this 2023 season
One of Happy Valley Insider's newest features will be our former Penn State Football player tracker, where we will look back at each former Nittany Lion to see how they performed in college football this past season.
|POS. / NAME
|TEAM
|PFF GRADE
|SEASON STATS
|
QB Christian Veilleux
|
Pittsburgh
|
39.4
|
94-of-184 for 1,179yds / 7TDs & 8INTs
|
QB Ta'Quan Roberson
|
UConn
|
70.8
|
137-of-338 for 2,075yds / 12TDs & 6INTs
46 car. for 120yds / 2TDs
|
QB Michael Johnson Jr.
|
FAU
|
86.0
|
0-of-1 for 0yds
23 car. for 140yds / 7TDs
|
QB Micah Bowens
|
Charlotte
|
59.0
|
1 car. for -13yds
|
RB Noah Cain
|
LSU
|
83.3
|
31 car. for 150yds / 3TDs
1 rec. for 6yds / 1TD
|
RB Devyn Ford
|
Notre Dame
|
58.9
|
4 car. for 14yds
4 rec. for 34yds / 1TD
|
RB Keyvone Lee
|
Miss. State
|
67.4
|
12 car. for 75yds
|
RB Caziah Holmes
|
Florida State
|
78.4
|
21 car. for 156yds / 2TDs
4 rec. for 56yds / 2TDs
|
WR Jaden Dottin
|
Toledo
|
55.6
|
10 rec. for 118yds / 1TD
|
WR Daniel George
|
Akron
|
60.3
|
52 rec. for 529yds / 1TD
|
OL Jimmy Christ
|
Virginia
|
41.5
|
Started 2 games at Right Tackle
|
OL Des Holmes
|
Arizona State
|
N/A
|
No games played this season
|
DE Ken Talley
|
Michigan State
|
62.6
|
5 total tackles (2 solo)
1 tackle for loss
|
DE Rodney McGraw
|
Louisville
|
59.6
|
1 game played (no stats)
|
DT Cole Brevard
|
Purdue
|
60.6
|
9 total tackles (6 solo)
2.5 tackles for loss
1.0 sack
2 Fumble Recoveries
|
DT Judge Culpepper
|
Toledo
|
68.9
|
34 total tackles (14 solo)
10 tackles for loss
8.5 sacks
1 Fumble Recovery
1 Forced Fumble
|
DT Fatorma Mulbah
|
West Virginia
|
77.3
|
22 total tackles (10 solo)
2.5 tackles for loss
|
LB/S Lance Dixon
|
West Virginia
|
59.9
|
14 total tackles (11 solo)
1.0 tackle for loss
1 Pass Defend
|
LB Jamari Buddin
|
New Mexico State
|
N/A
|
No games played this season
|
CB Marquis Wilson
|
Purdue
|
74.9
|
20 total tackles (15 solo)
6 Passes Defended
|
CB Jeffrey Davis Jr.
|
Stony Brook
|
N/A
|
No games played this season
|
S Tyler Rudolph
|
UMass
|
68.3
|
40 total tackles (23 solo)
2.0 tackles for loss
1.0 sack
1 Interception
5 Passes Defended
2 Fumble Recoveries
|
LS Michael Wright
|
Boston College
|
54.4
|
Played in all 12 games.
--------------------------------------------------------------
