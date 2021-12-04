 NittanyNation - How did Penn State Football commits/targets fare in the new state rankings?
How did Penn State Football commits/targets fare in the new state rankings?

Rivals capped off rankings week with an update of the state rankings for each state across the country, so let's take a look at how the 2023 Penn State Football commits/targets fared in the latest update.

NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE NEW JERSEY RANKINGS.....

No. 1 -- OL Chase Bisontis (Previously: 1)

No. 3 -- DB Jayden Bonsu (Previously: Unranked)

No. 4 -- DT Sydir Mitchell (Previously: 4)

No. 6 -- ATH Ejani Shakir (Previously: 5)

No. 7 -- DB Kahlil Ali (Previously: 6)

No. 9 -- DE DJ Samuels (Previously: 9)

NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE PENNSYLVANIA RANKINGS.....

No. 1 -- WR Rodney Gallagher (Previously: 2)

No. 2 -- LB Tamere Robinson (Previously: 1)

No. 3 -- OL Jven Williams (Previously: Unranked)

No. 4 -- DE James Heard (Previously: 6)

No. 5 -- LB Phil Picciotti (Previously: 9)

No. 6 -- DB Lamont Payne (Previously: 8)

No. 7 -- LB Semaj Bridgeman (Previously: 3)

No. 11 -- OL Austin Ramsey (Previously: Unranked)

No. 12 -- TE Joey Schlaffer (Previously: 10)

No. 13 -- TE Markus Dixon (Previously : 11)

No. 14 -- DB Shawn Battle (Previously: 12)

No. 15 -- WR Kenny Johnson (Previously: Unranked)

No. 16 -- DE Jameial Lyons (Previously: 15)

NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE VIRGINIA RANKINGS.....

No. 1 -- OL Alex Birchmeier (Previously: 1)

No. 2 -- TE Mathias Barnwell (Previously: 2)

No. 7 -- OL Joshua Miller (Previously: 6)

