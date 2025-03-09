How to Watch: Big Ten Wrestling Championships - Day Two

Penn State Wrestling will send several wrestlers to the Big Ten Wrestling Championship Finals on Sunday afternoon. Advancing from Saturday's first sessions to the championship matches was Luke Lilledahl (125), Tyler Kasak (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Carter Starocci (184), and Greg Kerkvliet (285). Braden Davis (133), Beau Barlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149), and Josh Barr (197) are all in the wrestle-backs and one away from the third place match.

WHEN?

Day Two of the Big Ten Championships is set to begin at 1:00pm ET on Sunday with the consolation semifinals, and seventh place matches. The fourth session of the tournament and second of Sunday which will feature the championship and podium matches is set to begin around 5:30 p.m.

WHERE?

The Big Ten Championships this year are taking place at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, the home of Northwestern University.

HOW TO WATCH OR LISTEN?

Penn State's seven championship matches on Sunday will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network as well as on BTN+ and the Fox Sports App. The first session of the day will not be televised, but will be available on BTN+. Fans can listen to the Big Ten Championships on Sunday via LionsVision.

WHO WILL EACH NITTANY LION FACE ON SUNDAY?