Penn State Football is looking to build off of an 11-2 season which was capped off with a Rose Bowl victory. This year the team has their sights set a little bit higher as they now aim for the Big Ten Championship behind a daunting set of EDGE rushers, ready to get back in the backfield. Chop Robinson returns as the highest graded EDGE rusher in 2023 according to PFF, with fellow teammate Adisa Isaac .

Penn State got a lot of production from the EDGE depth last year as well, and have two breakout candidates waiting to takeoff this season in Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Amin Vanover. The Nitanny Lions lose long time starter PJ Mustipher on the interior D-Line, and look to have a rotation of Hakeem Beamon, Dvon Ellies, and Zane Durant to stuff the middle of the line.

I tell you why the fate of the season depends on the defensive line, and what Penn State MUST do this season to stay alive in the big games.

What are your expectations for this Defensive Line room in 2023?