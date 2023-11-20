Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin talks with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming regular season finale against Michigan State.

-- - Drew Allar is expected to be ready to go for Penn State this week after leaving Saturday's game against Rutgers.

-- Franklin's players of the Week for Rutgers

Beau Pribula, Chop Robinson, Felkins & Thompson for special teams. Was quite happy with the special teams' performances of late.

- Singleton, he feels like has improved as a player this season and pointed out his blocking skills particularly improving this year.

-- Thinks Seider and Howle did a good job on Saturday as well as throughout the week. Noted the offense met its third down goal and explosive play goals for the season.

-- - Franklin says Yurcich decision wasn't made prior to the Michigan game, thinks there was maybe a little bit of connecting the dots on the recruits part.

-- Franklin says the key for Penn State when it comes to their coaching staff is keeping assistants around and not have them leave for lateral moves or just for titles. Wants to create a situation for Manny Diaz in that he's going to be at PSU unless he gets a "really good head coaching job".