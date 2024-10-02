HV TV: James Franklin's Wednesday Post Practice Presser
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin spoke with the media on Wednesday following practice to talk about the latest on his team ahead of the upcoming UCLA game.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Advertisement
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board