As of this writing, No. 7 Penn State is prepared to enter Saturday's Big Ten clash with UCLA as 27.5 point favorites. With the Bruins limping into town, both figuratively and literally, for Saturday's matchup on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, the Nittany Lions are expected to roll to an easy victory.

What must UCLA do in order to come into Beaver Stadium and keep the game close? What does their injury situation look like? We get into all of that and more with Tracy McDannald of BruinBlitz for this week's behind enemy lines.