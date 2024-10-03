Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: UCLA Bruins
As of this writing, No. 7 Penn State is prepared to enter Saturday's Big Ten clash with UCLA as 27.5 point favorites. With the Bruins limping into town, both figuratively and literally, for Saturday's matchup on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, the Nittany Lions are expected to roll to an easy victory.
What must UCLA do in order to come into Beaver Stadium and keep the game close? What does their injury situation look like? We get into all of that and more with Tracy McDannald of BruinBlitz for this week's behind enemy lines.
HVI: UCLA is off to a rough start overall this season, as well as in Big 10 play. What positives, if any, have there been for DeShaun Foster’s tenure thus far?
TD: It certainly has been a tough start to Foster’s tenure, but that’s not entirely surprising given what they lost on defense to the NFL and the grueling schedule to open the year.
The clear top bright spot has been Cal transfer kicker Mateen Bhaghani, who is 8 of 9 on field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards. Freshman receiver Kwazi Gilmer has also shined in a few moments early, particularly in the road loss at LSU, and looks like a future top target for the program.
