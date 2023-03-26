The three-star prospect out of Landisville (PA) announced he'll be visiting Pittsburgh (April 1) and Michigan (April 7), before finishing off with a trip to Penn State scheduled for April 11.

Palepale originally from Alaska has seen his recruiting skyrocket over the last few months, becoming a national prospect with offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions got involved with the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle last September, a few months after he camped for them over the summer. "The offer means the world," he told Nittany Nation at the time. "I love Penn State, the staff, the environment, and the energy.”

It will be Palapale's fourth visit to Happy Valley next month as he made visits both in September and in October for the White Out, an experience he called a "one of one".

It will be his first trip to both Pittsburgh and Michigan in his recruitment. Outside of Penn State, he's also made multiple visits to Louisville, Rutgers, and Temple.