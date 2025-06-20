Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 20, 2025
Inside The Den: Previewing Penn State's June 20th Visit Weekend
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football is set to play host to a list of recruits this weekend for one last Official Visit weekend.

Currently the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class holds 20 commitments and is ranked No. 8 overall in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Here at Happy Valley Insider, we offer a quick look at latest on each of this weekend's uncommitted visitors and where things stand with their recruitment.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In