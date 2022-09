Penn State head coach James Franklin and top assistant Terry Smith have been spotted at a local Pennsylvania high school game on Friday night.

According to Mike White of the Post-Gazette, Franklin and Smith were taking in the matchup between Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon. The matchup between the two western Pennsylvania programs features a pair of top prospects in 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher III and 2024 ATH Quinton Martin.