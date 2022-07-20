Keyvone Lee named to the 2022 Doak Walker Award watch list
Penn State Football running back Keyvone Lee was one of 74 running backs on Wednesday morning to be named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.
The Doak Walker Award has been given out annually since 1990 and has annually been given to college football season's outstanding FBS running back adjudged by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
The most recent recipients of the award include Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, Alabama's Najee Harris, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Stanford's Bryce Love.
Now despite splitting carries with Noah Cain at times, Lee was the Nittany Lions top running back last season as he carried the ball a total of 108 times for 530 yards (4.9 AVG) and two touchdowns. He also hauled in 15 receptions for another 130 yards.
