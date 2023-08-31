Landon Tengwall Retires: James Franklin reacts, and what's next for the OL?
On Wednesday evening, Penn State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, the Nittany Lions projected starter at left guard, announced his medical retirement. For Penn State, the loss of Tengwall is a major one both on the field and in the locker room.
Following his announcement, Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke to the media, discussing Tengwall's retirement and what the Nittany Lions' plans at guard could potentially look like going forward.
James Franklin speaks on Tengwall's retirement
Following Penn State's practice on Wednesday, head football coach James Franklin met with the media one last time ahead of the Nittany Lions season opener on Saturday night against West Virginia.
Franklin started his media availability with a statement regarding Tengwall and his medical retirement.
"I had a really good meeting with Landon and his dad earlier in the week," Franklin said about Landon Tengwall's medical retirement. "I think you'll see Landon around here, hopefully pretty soon. We're just going to be as supportive as we possibly can; this is a hard thing, obviously, you could imagine. He's been playing football his entire life," he added.
While Tengwall's next step is not yet certain, the Nittany Lions head coach made it clear that the Maryland native is still an integral part of the program. "At the end of the day, he's part of our family, always has been, always will be. That will never change, based on circumstances.
