Following Penn State's practice on Wednesday, head football coach James Franklin met with the media one last time ahead of the Nittany Lions season opener on Saturday night against West Virginia.

Franklin started his media availability with a statement regarding Tengwall and his medical retirement.

"I had a really good meeting with Landon and his dad earlier in the week," Franklin said about Landon Tengwall's medical retirement. "I think you'll see Landon around here, hopefully pretty soon. We're just going to be as supportive as we possibly can; this is a hard thing, obviously, you could imagine. He's been playing football his entire life," he added.

While Tengwall's next step is not yet certain, the Nittany Lions head coach made it clear that the Maryland native is still an integral part of the program. "At the end of the day, he's part of our family, always has been, always will be. That will never change, based on circumstances.