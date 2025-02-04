HV TV: Penn State Football DC Jim Knowles Introductory Press Conference

Penn State Football Assistant Coach Jim Knowles talks with the media for the first time since taking over at the program's new Defensive Coordinator.

-- "I'm grateful for my time at Ohio State and the opportunity Coach Day gave me."

-- Notes he had great relationship with the coaches and players but you're given opportunities based off past performances and Penn State growing up in Philly was the epitome of college football.

-- "Given the opportunity to do it now as a coach is really where I want to be to continue my career."

-- Jim Knowles says the goal of his defense is to have enough disguise so the opponent doesn't really know what defense they're in and therefore doesn't allow his players to be exposed to the offensive coordinator.

-- Knowles notes that he mostly talked to James Franklin throughout the process but got the sense from Pat Kraft that was willing to do "whatever it takes".

-- Notes that he could feel the alignment between Franklin and Kraft.

-- Jim Knowles asked about what it means to be a good "Philly guy" and how it has shaped him."If you're from Philly, you gotta be tough. You have a thick skin and you're willing to take coaching, hard coaching.""You have to be willing to accept criticism and respond with toughness."

-- Knowles was asked about glowing remarks from former players about him as a connector of people. He noted that players have to trust you, have to trust that you understand their personal issues, etc. It's also important for them to see that you (as a coach) will take responsibility when some things go wrong.

"I don't do that, I want them to know I'll give them every chance to succeed and they trust that."

-- Knowles notes that James Franklin and he discussed Penn State's culture of good defense through multiple defensive coordinators.

Notes that Penn State has structured their team to be complimentary and not to be focused on the offense being high-paced, high-scoring.

-- Asked about his aspirations at this point in his career, Jim Knowles responded, "My aspiration is to help Penn State win the national championship and be the No. 1 defense in the country. That's not just talk. That's the truth."

-- Knowles notes he'll be coaching from the pressbox instead of on the field. Notes that it's the best place for him to think and stay composed.

-- Knowles was asked about the jack position and if it's something he'll bring to Penn State. He noted that its something they used at Ok State a lot due to who they had at their disposal, worked at Duke too but didn't have the same fit as what Ohio State had on their roster. Needs to assess Penn State's roster and then figure it out from there.

-- Knowles gives credit to Penn State's assistant coaches on defense for the program's ability to have strong defenses despite the changes in defensive coordinator.

-- Knowles says he's been and will continue to look at Penn State's defenses over the last few seasons and mesh what has been successful for them with what his plans are. Will be a long process but loves it. Believes the more they can carry over, the quicker the transition could be .