Penn State Vs. Minnesota: Preview, how to watch and more

Penn State Men's Basketball takes on Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions are currently 13-9 and 3-8 in conference play. Penn State is currently on a three-game losing streak and has lost seven of their last eight games. Through this stretch the only team the Nittany Lions could surpass was Rutgers (80-72) on January 20. The three most recent losses have come to Iowa (76-75), Michigan (76-72) and Ohio State (83-64). Minnesota stands at 11-11 and 3-8 in conference play. The three Big Ten wins for the Golden Gophers came against Michigan, Iowa, and Oregon. All three wins were consecutive and then Minnesota went on an active two-game losing streak. Those losses were to Michigan State (73-51) and Washington (71-68). Minnesota is also ranked No. 101 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 54. The Nittany Lions are looking to snap their three-game skid and earn their fourth Big Ten win of the season. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

STATS TO WATCH...

Minnesota has shot 32.5% from 3-pt on 147-of-452 shooting. Penn State is shooting 34.6% on 159-of-460 from three. The Nittany Lions also shoot a consistent 48.7% from the field and the Golden Gophers only shooting 44.7% from the field. Penn State scores more points as well, scoring 82.3 points per game and Minnesota scoring 68.8 points per game. Penn State also shoots more free throws. The Nittany Lions are 378-of-506 (74.7%) and the Golden Gophers are 261-of-408 (64.0%) Minnesota has the turnover advantage though with only 10.6 turnovers per game. The Nittany Lions turn the ball over 11.9 times per game. However, Penn State earns 8.7 steals per game compared to the 5.9 steals per game of Minnesota. Penn State also forces 15.9 turnovers per game. Ranking their opponent at 337th in the nation in turnovers.







KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Minnesota is 6'11" senior forward, Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 20.1 points per game (2nd in the Big Ten). Garcia also leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Garcia shoots 51.2% from the field and 38.2% from three on 34-of-89 shooting. Garcia will likely get matched up with Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (7'0"). Konan-Niederhäuser is coming off of a 21-point performance last week against Ohio State. The Switzerland big man is also leading the Nittany Lions with 6.2 rebounds per game. Konan-Niederhäuser is also tallying 12.7 points per game and 2.1 blocks per game. The leading assist leader for the Golden Gophers is 6'2" senior guard, Lu'Cye Patterson. Patterson is racking up 3.6 assists per game, 10.5 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game. Patterson will either be matched up with Freddie Dilione V or Ace Baldwin Jr. The Golden Gophers also have another guard, Mike Mitchell Jr. who has similar abilities to Patterson. Mitchell Jr. is a 6'2" senior guard who is averaging 10.8 points per game, 2.9 assists per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 steals per game. Dilione V is having a career year for Penn State after transferring from Tennessee. The 6'5" sophomore guard is adding 9.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game. Ace Baldwin Jr. was recently named a top-10 finalist for the Bob Cousy, Best Point Guard Award. Baldwin Jr is tallying 7.8 assists per game (4th in the Big Ten), 14.1 points per game, 2.0 steals per game (4th in the Big Ten) and 2.7 rebounds per game. All while shooting 93.3% from the free throw line (4th in the Big Ten). Ohio State also tallies 33.8 rebounds per game and 10.6 turnovers per game. Penn State collects 34.6 rebounds per game and commits 11.9 turnovers per game.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Big Ten Network – Jason Horowitz (pxp) & Austin Johnson (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-11, 3-8) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA SPREAD: Penn State -7.5 PROMOTION: Academic Achievement Night and Faculty Appreciation Night

SERIES HISTORY....

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have faced the Penn State Nittany Lions 45 times dating back to 1975. Minnesota currently leads the series 32-13 and is 10-9 on the road. The Nittany Lions have also lost the last two bouts with the Golden Gophers. Penn State's last win against Minnesota was on February 18, 2023 at Minnesota.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Minnesota Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Lu'Cye Patterson Freddie Dilione V Guard Mike Mitchell Jr. Zach Hicks Forward/Guard Femi Odukale Nick Kern Jr. Guard/Forward Parker Fox Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center/Forward Dawson Garcia



