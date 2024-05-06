Legendary Penn State wrestler David Taylor has officially entered the next stage of his life in wrestling. On Monday evening, Taylor was officially named the next head coach at Oklahoma State. He takes over the job left by John Smith who retired as Oklahoma State's head coach on April 11 after 33-years.

"Forever grateful for my Penn State family, I am looking forward to this new chapter with @CowboyWrestling @OSUAthletics ," Taylor said on X on Monday evening.

The 33-year old Reno Nevada native was 134-3 during his career with Penn State and was a two-time NCAA Division I champion, a four-time Big Ten champion, and a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner. On top of his collegiate career, Taylor won 12 gold metals in U.S. and International competitions including a gold medal in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold medals at the 2018, 2022, and 2023 Wold Championships.



Notably, following his collegiate career that ended in 2014, Taylor has spent time training at Nittany Lions Wrestling Club while also running his own training center, M2 Training Center in Pleasant Gap, about 15 minutes of State College.



This past season, Oklahoma State went 14-1 overall including 8-1 in Big 12 action. They finished 2nd in the Big 12 Championships and tenth in the NCAA Championships.

