Happy Valley Insider

In this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko and Black Shoe Diaries writer Pat Koerbler dive into the exciting news of former VCU Rams star Adrian 'Ace' Baldwin Jr.'s commitment to the Penn State men's basketball team.

The duo discusses the significance of Baldwin's move to Penn State and what Nittany Lions fans can expect from him as a player. They also explore the possibility of other VCU players following Baldwin to Penn State and which current Nittany Lion players could potentially stay or leave.

Furthermore, Seyko and Koerbler explore the transfer portal and recommend which players Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades should target. Tune in to this episode for expert analysis and insights into the future of the Penn State men's basketball team with the addition of Adrian 'Ace' Baldwin Jr.