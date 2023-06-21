Happy Valley Insider

Steve Jones, the voice of Penn State football and men's basketball, joins Locked On Nittany Lions to discuss all things Penn State football with host Zach Seyko! All the important questions about the Penn State football team are answered in this episode by the expert himself.

The discussion about the 2023 Penn State Nittany Lions is centered around sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, and rightfully so. However, the conversation does not end with Allar, and it should not. Zach and Steve analyze how the Nittany Lions will be even better in 2023 with the likes of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, a much improved offensive line, and a smothering defense led by Manny Diaz.

Next, Steve shares his thoughts on the position groups with the most questions marks around them: wide receiver and defensive tackle. Find out how KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Dante Cephas will impact the passing game, and why players like D'Von Ellies and Caziah Izzard can anchor the defensive interior despite criticism.

Lastly, Zach and Steve preview what special teams could look like, as it is still a wide open competition at punter, kicker, and punt returner. Please leave a like and subscribe to Locked On Nittany Lions! Comment any questions or feedback to help us bring you more of the Penn State sports content you want to hear and see.

