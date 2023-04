Happy Valley Insider

In this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko dives into the end of Penn State's spring football season. While the offense still has something to prove, Seyko believes that they're on the right track. He highlights Drew Allar's best attributes and what we saw at the Blue-White game, while also discussing why star running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen saw so little action.

Zach also gives insight into who has taken the lead as the Nittany Lions' third wide receiver, and what to think of the tight ends. Plus, he addresses whether or not fans should be concerned about the offensive line.

If you're a Penn State football fan looking for ax breakdown of the team's spring performance, this is the episode for you. And, be on the lookout for a similar breakdown episode featuring the defense following the 2023 Blue-White game. Don't miss out on this informative and entertaining analysis of the Nittany Lions' spring football season. Tune in now to Locked On Nittany Lions!