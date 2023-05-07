Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Pod: Why is Penn State so successful in recruiting the Midwest?
Welcome to a brand new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In this exciting installment, our show host Zach Seyko is joined by Clint Cosgrove, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, to discuss all things Penn State football recruiting.
Zach and Clint dive deep into the Nittany Lions' class of 2024 and explore why Penn State has seen so much success in the Midwest region. They also provide in-depth player profiles of Donovan Harbour, Corey Smith, and Garrett Sexton - three highly-touted recruits who have committed to Penn State. But the conversation doesn't stop there.
Zach and Clint also explore the potential recruitment of other Midwest prospects, including superstar wide receiver Nick Marsh, and what it could mean for the Nittany Lions' future.
If you're a die-hard Penn State fan or simply a college football enthusiast, this episode is not to be missed. Tune in to Locked On Nittany Lions for exclusive insights and expert analysis on one of the nation's top football programs.
