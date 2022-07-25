This Saturday, Penn State will be holding its annual Lasch Bash summer cookout, hosting a large contingency of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits. Every year, numerous uncommitted visitors to the Lasch Bash ultimately end up in a Penn State recruiting class.

For example, uncommitted prospects of last year's Lasch Bash included Notable recruits who attended last year's Lasch Bash and ultimately ended up committing include; LB Abdul Carter, CB Lamont Payne, LB Ta'Mere Robinson, and DB KJ Winston.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial





Below, we take a look at each of the recruits currently confirmed to be on campus this upcoming Saturday for the Lacsh Bash and where their recruitments stand as we head into August.