Looking at the recruitment of every Lasch Bash visitor
This Saturday, Penn State will be holding its annual Lasch Bash summer cookout, hosting a large contingency of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits. Every year, numerous uncommitted visitors to the Lasch Bash ultimately end up in a Penn State recruiting class.
For example, uncommitted prospects of last year's Lasch Bash included Notable recruits who attended last year's Lasch Bash and ultimately ended up committing include; LB Abdul Carter, CB Lamont Payne, LB Ta'Mere Robinson, and DB KJ Winston.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
Below, we take a look at each of the recruits currently confirmed to be on campus this upcoming Saturday for the Lacsh Bash and where their recruitments stand as we head into August.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news