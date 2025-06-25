Los Angeles Clippers select C Yanic Konan Niederhauser in 2025 NBA Draft

Penn State Basketball big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Fraschels, Switzerland native becomes the first Nittany Lion to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy went in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-11, 243-pounder guard finished the year earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Media) after playing and starting in all 29 games on the season. In that timespan, he averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game on 61.1% from the field. Out of all those games, Konan Niederhauser's best performance came against Minnesota in February, where he finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks on 9-of-15 (64.3%) shooting from the floor.

NBA DRAFT BREAKDOWN...