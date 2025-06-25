Los Angeles Clippers select C Yanic Konan Niederhauser in 2025 NBA Draft

Penn State Basketball big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Fraschels, Switzerland native becomes the first Nittany Lion to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy went in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-11, 243-pounder guard finished the year earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Media) after playing and starting in all 29 games on the season. In that timespan, he averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game on 61.1% from the field.
Out of all those games, Konan Niederhauser's best performance came against Minnesota in February, where he finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks on 9-of-15 (64.3%) shooting from the floor.
NBA DRAFT BREAKDOWN...
"Strengths: Konan Niederhauser is a late-blooming Swiss center whose size, length, explosiveness and defensive potential were on full display at the G League Elite Camp.
Weaknesses: With just an average feel for the game, he lacks a degree of physicality and intensity, not always making the impact one might hope for, particularly against the better competition he faced.
The verdict: Konan Niederhauser nearly doubled his production despite the steep increase in level of competition he faced transferring from Northern Illinois to Penn State and the Big Ten, a testament to the unique trajectory he's on. Providing a shot-blocking presence defensively, his profile rose during the draft process. He is an interesting option for a team that can be patient as his frame and motor improve and the game hopefully slows down for him." -- ESPN NBA DRAFT ANALYST JONATHAN GIVONY
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board