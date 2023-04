"I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Penn State University," Lilledahl wrote on an Instagram post, where he announced his commitment. "I have enjoyed and appreciated getting to know many coaches during my recruitment, and I appreciate all the time and effort that they spent teaching me about their programs and getting to know me."

The Nation's No. 2-ranked wrestler for the Class of 2024, Luke Lilledahl , has committed to Penn State.

Lilledahl is a Wyoming Seminary product and will join his teammate Joe Sealey, who committed to the Lions earlier this season. Lilledahl had a 25-1 mark this year for the Blue Knights, with his lone loss coming to Jax Forrest of Bishop McCort.

Lilledahl finished the year at 120 but has also wrestled at 126 and 121 this season. He capped off his season with a Prep National Championship at 120.

The Lions could be preparing for a new 125 or 133-pounder with Lilledahl's commitment, but with another year of school to go, his growth could push him to a heavier weight. It remains to be seen, but it would be nice to prepare the lighter weights with some strong talent moving forward.

Penn State continues to strengthen its lineup after capturing its 10th NCAA Team Title out of the last 12 years. The Lions also had two NCAA Champions this year with Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks.