Former Penn State OC Mike Yurcich lands new job at the FCS level

After taking the 2024 season off, former Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yrucich has resurfaced in college football. The long-time assistant coach and offensive coordinator will take over as the offensive coordinator at FCS program, Youngstown State according to Football Scoop .

Yurcich, who was fired last November following Penn State's 24-15 loss to Michigan will be returning home to his native state as he takes over the playcalling duties for the Penguins.

The 49-year-old Yurcich is a native of Euclid, Ohio. He first rose to prominence in college football when he was hired as Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator in 2023 after a successful stint at Shippensburg.

He would spend six seasons with the Cowboys before being hired as Ohio State's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He would spend just one season with the Buckeyes before spending one season at Texas with then-head coach Tom Herman.

After Herman was fired as the head coach in Austin, James Franklin, and Penn State searching for an offensive coordinator to replace Kirk Ciarocca, hired Yurcich to lead the Nittany Lions' offense.

In his three seasons as offensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions offense averaged 25.0, 35.8, and 36.2 points per game. However, the Penn State offense often struggled in big games and the program's passing attack in his final year was especially mundane both on the field and in the ledger, only averaging 215 passing yards per game.

This season under first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, the Nittany Lions offense is averaging 33.7 points per game but is averaging an additional 40+ yards per game.

Under Kotelnicki's playcalling, Drew Allar has surpassed the 3,000-yard mark in 15 games while Penn State has also had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singelton. This season, of course, also saw the emergence of senior tight end Tyler Warren who recorded 98 receptions for 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns, winning the John Mackey Award for best tight end while also finishing seventh for Heisman.

This fall, Youngstown State put together a 4-8 season while averaging 27.2 points per game.