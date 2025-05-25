Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 25, 2025
Messiah Mickens Talks Penn State Commitment, Stan Drayton, and more
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Among the prospects taking part in Saturday's Under Armour Camp in New Jersey was long-time Penn State commitment Messiah Mickens.

The Harrisburg area native has been committed to the Nittany Lions for almost two years ago, and despite pushes from other programs including Notre Dame this spring, Mickens remains committed to the Nittany Lions.

At the Under Armour Camp, Happy Valley Insider was able to catch up with Mickens briefly to discuss his recruitment and developing relationship with new running backs coach Stan Drayton.

