Mike Rhoades' rebuilding of Penn State men's basketball's roster continued on Tuesday night as forward Leo O'Boyle committed to the Nittany Lions.

The Scranton native comes to Happy Valley after four years with the Leopards. This past season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while starting in 32 of Lafaytte's 33 games.

DON'T HAVE RIVALS PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Penn State fans may remember O'Boyle from the Nittany Lions' matchup against the Leopards last fall. In a 70-57 win for Penn State, O'Boyle led the Leopards. with 19 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the field including 4-of-5 from beyond the arch. He also had three steals. He was a strong three-point shooter for Lafayette on the season, hitting 40.7% from deep. He also shot 86.4% from the free-throw line. For his career, he's been a 37.5% shooter from three-point range.

O'Boyle joins VCU's guard, Ace Baldwin, VCU forward Nick Kern, North Carolina forward Puff Johnson, Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, and Temple forward Zach Hicks as transfer portal commitments for Rhoades since coming to Penn State at the end of March. Rhoades has also been able to retain guards Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary as well as forward Demetrius Lilley on the Nittany Lions roster.



