Penn State To Host Elite Four-Star 2027 RB Next Month

(Photo by © Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting an elite 2027 running back next month.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Earlier this week, it was reported by Rivals national recruting analyst Sam Spiegelman that Rivals four-star prospect and No.65 player overall in the 2027 recruiting class, running back Landen Williams-Callis will be visiting Penn State on April 29. It is one of seven visits for the nation's second ranked all-purpose running back. On top of his visit to Penn State, Williams-Callis will also visit SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon, TCU, Houston, and Ohio State.

Williams-Callis originally picked up an offer from Penn State back in June of 2023. This will be the Texas native's first visit to Happy Valley in his recruitment. Despite having a smaller stature at just 5-foot-8 and 185-punds, Williams-Callis has nearly 50 scholarship offers in his recruitment, many from the who's who of college football. As a sophomore for Randle High School in Richmond, Texas, Williams-Callis had a monster season with 226 carries for 2,108 yards, and 43 total touchdowns. He ran for over 100 yards in 13 of 16 games while also adding 290 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to his all-purpose totals.

ALSO CHECK OUT