New look 2023 Penn State Football schedule

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Big Ten Conference made some changes to the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon and that included the swapping of some games on the Penn State Football schedule.

Check out the full 2023 Penn State Football schedule below.

Saturday, Sept. 2nd — West Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 9th — Delaware

Saturday, Sep. 16th - at Illinois

Saturday, Sep. 23rd - vs Iowa

Saturday, Sep. 30th - at Northwestern

Saturday, Oct.7 - BYE

Saturday, Oct. 14 - vs UMass

Saturday, Oct. 21 - at Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 28 - vs Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 4 - at Maryland

Saturday, Nov. 11 - vs Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 18 - vs Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 25 - at Michigan State

