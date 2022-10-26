New look 2023 Penn State Football schedule
The Big Ten Conference made some changes to the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon and that included the swapping of some games on the Penn State Football schedule.
Check out the full 2023 Penn State Football schedule below.
Saturday, Sept. 2nd — West Virginia
Saturday, Sept. 9th — Delaware
Saturday, Sep. 16th - at Illinois
Saturday, Sep. 23rd - vs Iowa
Saturday, Sep. 30th - at Northwestern
Saturday, Oct.7 - BYE
Saturday, Oct. 14 - vs UMass
Saturday, Oct. 21 - at Ohio State
Saturday, Oct. 28 - vs Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 4 - at Maryland
Saturday, Nov. 11 - vs Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 18 - vs Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 25 - at Michigan State
