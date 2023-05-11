Penn State Football spring ball might be over, but recruiting is in full swing as the program currently boasts a top 10 recruiting class and are being active in the transfer portal. On top of that Penn State Basketball is also still active in the portal as they look to fill out the roster and we here at HappyValleyInsider.com have you covered on all that and more!

So if you don't want to miss out on another Nittany Lions scoop then sign up now for HVI today and use the promo code RIVALSGARCIA to get your first 30 days for FREE!

--------------------------------------------------------------

-- Join us today and get one month FREE!

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: RIVALSGARCIA