New Rivals150 rankings features two Penn State Basketball recruits

Recently Rivals.com released their latest update to the 2022 basketball recruit rankings and with that came the updated top 150 list of recruits this cycle and Penn State Basketball saw two of their recruits get a slight bump in the ratings.

Along with these two, the Nittany Lions also landed a couple more recruits in the 2022 recruiting cycle, adding names such as G Kanye Clary, G/F Evan Mahaffey (#40 SG), and C Demetrius Lilley (No. 33 C).

All of these signees equaled out to the Nittany Lions currently having the No. 29 overall recruiting class in 2022, which also ranked them as the number six overall class in the Big Ten as well.

