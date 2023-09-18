Every week, Happy Valley Insider presents the latest recruiting rumors and information in our weekly NitBits. Today, we look at a pair of free recruiting notes from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney, talk about a trio of defensive line prospects who are among the headliners of the White Out visitors, list, discuss an SEC team trying to flip a Penn State target, and more.

"Brown is a West Virginia legacy but right now it looks like Penn State is far and away the early standout for the 2026 prospect from Harrisburg, Pa. That should come as no surprise given his location and that the Nittany Lions have been recruiting him hard, but if Notre Dame and Georgia offer, then those two would definitely move toward the top of his list, too."

"Tennessee is definitely one of the early standouts for the 2026 four-star running back from Woodberry Forest (Va.) Woodberry Forest School especially after he had an outstanding visit to Knoxville in late July. But there are others heavily involved with Hiter as Penn State, Georgia and Ohio State have also made major impressions."

